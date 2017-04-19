OTC Law Enforcement Academy closing

College looking to bring another program to Hagan campus

The Ogeechee Technical College (OTC) Law Enforcement Academy (LEA), located at the Evans Technical Education Complex in Hagan, will cease operation at the end of the College’s fiscal year, June 30, 2017. The Peace Officers Standards and Training (POST) certified program has been training law enforcement officers for the past seven years.

“This was not a decision made lightly, or reached without considerable thought,” said Lori Durden, OTC president. “It certainly is not something we want to do, but something we feel we must do to be fiscally responsible for the College.”

For more on this story, subscribe today! Give us a call at 912-739-2132 or set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com. This week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise can also be purchased at any local convenience store.

Comments

comments