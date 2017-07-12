Funeral services for Mr. Orie Hobley were held on July 15, in Tampa, Fla. Born on October 20, 1956, he departed this life on July 3, after a brief illness. He retired from the Army after serving 12 years. He was also a correctional officer at Reidsville State Prison.

He was preceded in death by his father, Orie Hobley, Sr.; a sister, Ann Hobley; and a son, Montavio Hobley.

He leaves to cherish his memory, a devoted wife, Gwendolyn Hobley; three step-daughters, Melissa Love, Shanda Love and Diamond Bacon; two step-sons, Shon Mainer and Dravis Bacon; his mother, Mannie Ruth Hobley; three brothers, Nathaniel Hobley, James Hobley and Keith Hobley; two brothers-in-law, Johnny and James Bacon; six sisters-in-law, Dorothy Williams, Thelma Littles, Mary Love, Joann (James) Howard, Judy Bacon, Beverly Moore; a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Comments

comments