Oglesbee to retire after 40 years as chief

Oglesbee served 45 years with Claxton PD

After 40 years on the job, Claxton Police Chief Edward Oglesbee announced his retirement Monday night at the city council meeting, thanking the mayor and council members for their support during his tenure as police chief. Oglesbee will retire January 3 after serving as police chief since 1976 and as an officer since 1972.

“I thought about retiring first of 2017, but there were some things I needed to finish up like getting the evidence room changed over … so I stayed on for one more year,” Oglesbee said in an interview last week.

Mayor Terry Branch read Oglesbee’s retirement letter aloud Monday night. Oglesbee received a standing ovation from the mayor, council and those in attendance. Several officers, former Mayor Luther Royal and Oglesbee’s wife, Linda, attended the meeting to congratulate him.

“I have humbly and proudly served the City of Claxton’s Police Department for 45 years. I have now come to the point in my career where I have decided to retire,” Oglesbee said in his retirement letter. “I find this decision to retire bittersweet, as I am excited to start a new chapter in my life but sad to end another.”

In January, Oglesbee will turn in his gun, badge and the keys to his car. He’s considering accepting a part-time security job with Georgia Power, but says he’d be willing to pick up a shift for Claxton PD or the Sheriff’s Office if needed.

Oglesbee received most of his law enforcement training over the years through the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police, but he also studied criminal justice at Georgia Southern for three years.

When Oglesbee first joined the Claxton Police Department in 1972, the department had four officers and a chief. The department has now grown to 15 employees including an investigator, police chief, six full-time officers, two part-time officers, and four dispatchers.

As a young officer, Oglesbee handled investigations and was the only officer certified at the time to conduct breath alcohol tests on the intoximeter. He recalls the police department purchased their first computer in 1974 and it was the size of a sewing machine. They received and sent information to and from GSP and GBI on the computer.

As police chief, Oglesbee encouraged the city to invest in police cars for every officer, a measure that former Mayor Perry Lee DeLoach supported. Oglesbee says operating additional cars saves money because repair and maintenance costs are lower, and the show of force keeps crime down. CPD has maintained cars for every officer since the late ‘70s. Currently the department has nine patrol cars.

A lot has changed in community policing since Oglesbee first became an officer. All of his officers now wear body cameras and have laptops in their patrol cars for processing citations and writing reports.

Everything is electronic now, chief says. “We’re still behind times, but we’re trying to get there,” he added. Reports and booking procedures take more time now. “Used to one citation was done in 10 or 15 minutes,” Oglesbee said, as opposed to nearly an hour now.

As chief, Oglesbee has worked to be kind and treat people fairly and provide fast door-to-door service. “… Give them the best service and protection, be as kind as we can and treat everybody equal,” he said. “Door to door, everyday policing that people get every time they call [is the most important service].”

And, he thinks Claxton residents have confidence in their police department. “I think people grade us as being one of the better departments,” he said. “As far as me looking at the department, I’d put us against any department there is … We could handle most anything.”

With traffic counts along Highways 280 and 301 increasing — the last count was 20,000 people a day through the 280/301 intersection — CPD focuses on traffic control. “Biggest thing we’ve had to work on is traffic,” Oglesbee said. “We police a lot of people.”

Claxton PD coordinates efforts to curtail drug activity in the city with the Southeast Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SRDEO), but Oglesbee says Claxton’s drug activity isn’t high compared to other communities this size. “We’re not as bad as a lot of communities our size,” he said.

“It could be better with the citizens’ help if they’d step in and give us more information,” Oglesbee added. “If you see it (drug activity) on your street and you don’t like it, you need to turn it in.”

With Claxton and Evans County currently participating in a consolidation study, Oglesbee weighed in on the functional consolidation of law enforcement, one of the most feasible consolidation options according to the study conducted by the Carl Vinson Institute of Government.

“Consolidation will never work in law enforcement because you’ll never have the right officers. You’ve got city and county fighting about how many officers we should have,” Oglesbee said, adding that patrolling rural areas was much different than patrolling in the city limits. “You’ve got to be out 24/7 watching businesses, make sure they’re secure.”

By his calculations, a county force would cost a lot more money than current policing measures do, well over $2 million a year he says, and city residents would see a reduction in service. Claxton PD’s current operating budget is $1,047,827.

Oglesbee did think a consolidation of Claxton and Hagan’s police departments might be feasible since the city limits touch.

Through the years, Oglesbee has handled some tough cases, but the worst one he recalls occurred in the early ‘80s. A local man was kidnapped, robbed, beaten and then shot in the head. “It was four days before the guy confessed to me where the body was at,” Oglesbee said. “That was one of the worst. Wouldn’t appreciate going to another one of those.”

He remembers other, more rewarding cases through his career as well. Oglesbee drove an intoxicated man home one night after observing him pull to the side of the road. “Since he had enough sense to get off the road, I got him in the police car and carried him home … about 19 years later I met him again,” he said. The man hadn’t been drunk since that night.

• • •

By Sarah Gove, Enterprise Editor – editor@claxtonenterprise.com

Comments

comments