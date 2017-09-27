BOE officials err computing mill value

At a public hearing last week, Board of Ed. officials mistakenly reported that the value of a mill decreased this year. In fact, Evans County Tax Assessor Neal Groover informed Enterprise Editor Sarah Gove last Thursday that the value of a mill increased from $224,000 to $226,000 in Evans County for 2017.

In an article appearing in last week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise regarding the third public tax hearing at the BOE, it was incorrectly stated that the value of a mill had decreased by $9,000 this year. The statement in last week’s newspaper was derived from School Superintendent Dr. Marty Waters’ comment at the tax hearing that the value of a mill had decreased from $224,000 to $215,000.

His miscalculation occurred from calculating the value of a mill by dividing net taxes levied for the rollback rate of 13.691 mills by the currently proposed 14.399 mills. When net taxes levied for the rollback rate ($3,103,170) are divided by the current rate of 14.399 mills, the value of a single mill is erroneously calculated to be $215,512.

However, when the $3.1 million net taxes levied for a 13.691 rollback rate are divided by the rollback rate, the value of a mill is correctly computed to be $226,657. The same mill value is computed when net taxes levied at the current rate ($3,263,644) are divided by 14.399 mills.

If the BOE maintains 14.399 mills as they have proposed, the school district would collect an additional $36,794 in tax revenue this year. If the BOE chooses to adopt the rollback rate of 13.691 mills as many concerned citizens have urged them to do, the school district will collect $123,678 less in taxes than last year. Either way, the 2017 value of a mill is $226,657.

The BOE will hold a fourth public tax hearing TOMORROW at 11:30 a.m. at the central office. The board will meet at noon following the hearing to adopt a millage rate.

By Sarah Gove, Enterprise Editor – editor@claxtonenterprise.com

