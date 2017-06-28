Officials delve into EMA funding issues

Timing is fortuitous. While the Carl Vinson Institute of Government is currently conducting a study into the feasibility for consolidation of city and county services and/or governments, Claxton and Evans County officials are in a quandary over how funding is allocated for Evans County Emergency Management Agency, one of the area’s longest consolidated services.

Formerly known as civil defense departments, Claxton and Evans County consolidated the service in 1957. The original agreement was signed by Commissioner Winton Bell and Mayor Frank Smith.

On Monday , Claxton Mayor Terry Branch, County Chairwoman Jill Griffin, City Consultant Carter Crawford and County Administrator Casey Burkhalter met for several hours reviewing a nearly 20-year-old service delivery strategy agreement and other documents pertaining to EMA.

At issue is what portions of funding are each entity responsible for and looking at past history, has EMA funding been allocated correctly by both Claxton and Evans County. Both governments will seek further legal counsel and advice from the Association of County Commissions of Georgia (ACCG) and the Georgia Municipal Association (GMA) regarding the service delivery strategy agreement.

“By July’s (county commission) meeting we should know everything in detail. Hopefully, we’ll have a better understanding of this old agreement, how to correct it moving forward and how to make this thing work, or how to create what will work,” Burkhalter said. Branch agreed that the joint meeting Monday had been productive.

“We will make a decision that will benefit the entire community, not individual entities,” Burkhalter added.

The confusion came to a head at a Claxton council meeting last week when Branch announced the city would allow EMA Director John Womble to make use of former Mayor Perry Lee DeLoach’s office presumably rent free. Branch had previously telephone polled council members and says their agreement to do so was unanimous, but council members had further questions about how Claxton funds EMA.

Crawford provided council members with a service delivery strategy agreement, dated 1998, stating EMA is jointly operated by Evans County and the City of Claxton and is located in a building owned and maintained by the City of Claxton. According to the agreement, Evans County and Claxton contribute equally to EMA from their general funds, but Claxton is allowed to subtract in kind funds for housing, utilities and building maintenance.

Prior to 2014, Womble’s office was provided by the City of Claxton in the old train depot. The depot was torn down to make way for the new city hall building, at which time Womble was without an office. He has worked out of the Emergency Operations Center located in the Courthouse Annex and from his place of business from time to time while his files were put in storage.

“What is your estimate on what it’s going to cost us for the housing,” Councilman Risher Willard asked. “It’s conceivable that it could be $1,000 a month, maybe?” Crawford replied it could possibly be several $100, but didn’t think it would offset the cost entirely. He hadn’t yet calculated out utilities or rent for the office.

As the conversation continued, Councilman Mel Kelly pointed out that municipalities are not required to fund EMA at all, rather it’s a state-mandated county obligation. “The EMA’s director position is a county mandate. The county has to maintain,” Kelly said. “The city is paying half of a state-mandated, county obligation and has been doing that for 18 years.”

