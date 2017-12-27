It’s official: Burger King to build here

Premier Kings purchases Hillside Apt. property for new restaurant

Rumors have been swirling around town for months, but it’s finally official … Burger King is coming to Claxton. Premier Kings, an Alabama company, has purchased the property where Hillside Apartments is located for $775,000 with plans to demolish the apartment buildings and construct a Burger King on the 1.38 acre lot. The deal closed Friday, Dec. 15.

“I think it’s an amazing thing for Claxton,” said Chuck Jones, previous property owner. “I think it’s going to bring more jobs.” Jones has owned the apartment complex since March 1996.

“We are very excited to be coming to Claxton,” said John Howard, Jr., vice president and general counsel for Premier Kings. “We think there is demand for us in Claxton and were very impressed with the community.”

For more on this story, subscribe today! Give us a call at 912-739-2132 or set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com. This week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise can also be purchased at any local convenience store.

• • •

By Sarah Gove, Enterprise Editor

editor@claxtonenterprise.com

Comments

comments