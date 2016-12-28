Weekly report from Senator Jack Hill

The Georgia Information Sharing and Analysis Center (GISAC) is one of the State’s key resources in combating terrorism as well as supporting all law enforcement agencies across the state. GISAC was created to fix many of the problems law enforcement agencies discovered in the wake of the September 11 attacks, primarily communication obstacles.

GISAC in Detail

GISAC’s mission has evolved over time. GISAC was created to eliminate the information sharing issues between federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies that were discovered after September 11, 2001. This center is the state’s U.S. Department of Homeland Security Center’s recognized fusion center.

The idea of a fusion center is to enhance information sharing between all levels of law enforcement agencies. The program brings together multiple agencies and allows them to communicate and share relevant information efficiently. GISAC was created by executive order and was attached to the Georgia Department of Homeland Security until 2010 when it was moved to the GBI. Over the lifetime of its existence, it has been the state level task force charged with homeland security, anti-terrorism, and counter-terrorism operations.

