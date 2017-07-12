No jurors needed

Clerk of Superior Court Kathy Hendrix reported earlier this week that no jurors need report for jury duty tomorrow.
Evans County residents who received summons to report for jury duty on July 13 at the Evans County Courthouse no longer need to appear because all cases have settled. There will be no jury trial held.
For more information, contact the Clerk of Superior Court office at 739-3868.
