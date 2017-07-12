No good leads on daytime burglaries

Surrounding counties hit harder than Evans

Sheriff Randall Tippins cautions locals to be mindful of their surroundings after an ongoing investigation into a string of daytime burglaries in Evans and surrounding counties since May has yielded few leads.

The burglars have only stolen jewelry, guns and a few expensive artifacts, leaving behind electronics, prescription medications and other items with street value. “It’s not your general, every day burglary,” Tippins said.

State Court Judge Ron Hallman’s home was burglarized, presumably by the same culprits, on June 7. Tippins said last week that incident is the only one reported in Evans County so far.

Fourteen robberies have occurred across several counties. Effingham, Bulloch and Candler counties have been hit hardest. Two weeks ago a residence in Candler County was hit right around lunchtime and on Monday, July 3, two more incidents were reported in Bulloch County.

Law enforcement agencies currently collaborating on the burglaries include: Evans, Effingham, Bulloch, Emanuel, Bryan and Candler. The agencies have been meeting regularly to share information.

To report a burglary or any suspicious activity, call Evans County Sheriff’s Office at 739-1611.

