No deficit in preliminary BOE budget

School district’s first proposal is a $16M balanced budget for FY19

At a workshop Monday afternoon, the Board of Education reviewed a preliminary budget proposal for fiscal year 2019 that reflects a balanced $16 million budget. The BOE hasn’t approved a balanced budget since FY11.

Primarily due to the state’s elimination of austerity cuts and the school district’s efforts to maximize all FTE (full-time equivalent) state dollars, the district is set to receive $1,069,449 more in revenue for FY19.

(Austerity cuts were first instituted in FY03 and have totaled more than $11M in the last 15 years.)

The district’s expenses are projected to increase by $771,684 next fiscal year, but based on the preliminary proposal, the district will end next fiscal year with an excess of $1,013, a considerable improvement over the current deficit of $297,764.

By Sarah Gove, Enterprise Editor – editor@claxtonenterprise.com

