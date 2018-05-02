No at fault party named in bus wreck, investigation onoing

Bus wreck sends six to hospital

At approximately 7:20 a.m. last Wednesday, April 25, an Evans County school bus was crossing Hwy. 280 on College Street when it was involved in a wreck with a silver Ford Taurus traveling eastbound toward Claxton. Of the 47 children on the bus, most were elementary school students. Three were sent to Evans Memorial Hospital for minor injuries as was the bus driver, Arlene Haire.

Twenty-six-year-old Jessica Odum of Ailey, Ga. was driving the Taurus. Odum and a passenger in her vehicle were also transported to Evans Memorial for treatment. All other students were assessed by EMTs on the scene and then taken to the Evans County Board of Education Office across the street where they were again evaluated by school system nurses.

Georgia State Patrol Corporal Garner says the investigation is ongoing and no decision as to which driver was at fault will be made until the investigation is concluded. “Because of the nature of the crash, I’m not going to speculate. It’s an open investigation,” he said.

GSP investigators downloaded computer data from the Ford Taurus for a more comprehensive understanding of the rate of speed at which Odum was traveling. “It may have been a contributing factor in this crash,” Garner said. GSP also reviewed video footage from the school bus camera system. “These are all things we have to take into account,” Garner continued.

Following the crash, Odum stated the sun was in her eyes and her vision was obscured.

Haire suffered a laceration to her head and possibly a black eye. “She took a lick,” Garner said. But, Haire still provided a statement for investigators Wednesday morning. Haire says she stopped at the stop sign and looked both ways. A van traveled through the intersection so she looked both ways again before proceeding across and didn’t see traffic coming either way. Haire has been driving an Evans County school bus since 2001.

“When she looked to her left, which would be east, she said the sun was not a factor for her. She could see the intersection fine from both directions and had made it almost all the way across when the actual collision occurred,” Garner said.

One other person provided a witness statement for investigators.

The wreck occurred in front of Southern Property Services on Hwy. 280. The school bus redirected after impact with Odum’s car and rotated counterclockwise, striking a utility pole and came to a rest facing east.

The intersection used to be a designated school zone complete with a flashing light, but the Department of Transportation removed the zone sometime after CES and CMS were moved to their present locations on Hwy. 301 and Hendrix Street Ext.

“Any type of school zones or speed limits, that’s all regulated by DOT. We don’t have control over that,” said Claxton Police Chief Dale Kirkland. “There did used to be crossing guards there.”

The day after the wreck, Kirkland had officers stationed at the intersection to stop traffic for the buses to cross. “We can stop traffic and let the buses go across. They pretty much all come at one time,” he said. “Now that we have more staff, we can do it.”

