Ninety-one graduate from CHS

Ceremony held in the Pecan Grove

The threat of rain last week raised questions as to where Claxton graduation would be held this year, but skies were clear Saturday morning and commencement remained at the Pecan Grove where Tiger graduations are traditionally held. Ninety-one graduates, nearly 30 more students than the 2017 class, accepted diplomas and waved goodbye to their high school careers.

“Saturday’s ceremony was a great example of the excellence we support and expect in our school system. From the processional to the recessional, our kids looked great and carried themselves respectfully and with decorum,” said School Supt. Dr. Marty Waters. “It was an honor to pronounce them graduates.” Waters’ youngest son was one of this year’s graduates.

CHS Principal Dr. Todd Veland, Board of Ed. Chairman David Greene and Waters presented diplomas to the graduates. Valedictorian Kimberly Melvin and Salutatorian Emmaline Menger both addressed their class, and Veland delivered a charge to the seniors.

A Claxton tradition, graduates presented their parents with a rose in appreciation for their support and encouragement. “The most moving part is always our rose ceremony, such an incredible way to personalize the entire event,” Waters said.

This year’s commencement also included a tribute for Gloria Lopez who was killed in a wreck during the Class of 2018’s sophomore year. Students recall Lopez as a bright and cheerful classmate.

The Tiger Band performed the processional, Star Spangled Banner, and the alma mater.

