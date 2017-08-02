New RV camp sites coming to PFA

$1M project to be completed by Summer 2018

Big things are happening at the Evans County Public Fishing Area just outside of Daisy. The state will invest $1 million this year in the construction of 20-25 lakeside view camp sites, equipped with RV hookup, and a comfort station complete with bathrooms and showers.

Construction is expected to be finished in late-summer 2018. The Dept. of Natural Resources is currently in the preliminary design phase for the project.

Dark, looming rain clouds hovered over the 372-acre area as DNR Commissioner Mark Williams made the announcement at a groundbreaking ceremony last Wednesday. “We’re looking forward to adding even more amenities with the new campgrounds located right up here on this hill that will have 25 beautiful, lakeside sites for the guests that come here to stay,” Williams said.

The project marks the first time camp sites have been constructed at a public fishing area, but the sites will be modeled after the gravel lots, typically marked with railroad ties, at state parks across Georgia. The sites will feature a grill or grated fire pit. Water, power and sewer infrastructure will be built to accommodate the camp sites and the comfort station. Area Manager Steve Mincey says the RV sites will be slightly larger than some at other state parks. Campers will have a bit more privacy.

“We haven’t really done it (camp sites) with PFAs. With that location up on the hill looking over the lake, we think it’s going to be a great property to introduce those camp sites to PFAs,” said Wes Robinson, DNR director of public and government affairs. Evans County’s PFA is one of 10 in Georgia.

Rusty Garrison, Wildlife Resources Division director, Senator Jack Hill, Representative Bill Werkheiser and Evans County Chairwoman Jill Griffin also addressed the crowd at the groundbreaking ceremony last week.

“All these things that are going to happen at this public fishing area didn’t happen by themselves. It happened because of the cooperation and hard work of a lot of folks,” Hill said. Hill and other state officers visited the PFA with local officials a year ago, discussing potential expansion of services. “They (DNR) took our ideas and came up with a plan,” Hill continued.

The full plan details improvements totaling $2 million, but $1 million has been allocated in the bond package for capital improvements to state parks this budget year for the first project phase. “Hopefully over this year and another year, we’ll be able to implement most of the things they’ve suggested,” Hill said.

“Thank you for making a vision that we have a reality for our county and this area,” Griffin said. “Numerous times this public fishing area has been referred to as a hidden gem. I agree that it has been hidden, but the leadership in Evans County has realized its value and we are grateful to be standing here today to expand on what is offered here and what it means to our local economy.”

Phase Two: Currently, proposed additions for Phase Two of the project include an enclosed pavilion, possibly with classrooms, additional fishing piers and more camp sites.

Williams says the Evans County PFA averages 10,000 guests per year. DNR began leasing most of the land in 1973 from W.D. Sands, purchased the property and expanded the facility to its current state in 1980. Evans County Public Fishing Area offers three different lakes – Bidd Sands (84 acres), Wood (30 acres), and Longleaf (8 acres) – where anglers fish for largemouth bass, bluegill, brown bullhead, redear sunfish, channel catfish, and crappie.

The Evans County PFA currently offers primitive tent camping, nature trails, boat ramp access, an archery range and picnic areas. Last year, a new 30×50 pavilion was constructed at Lake Longleaf. Power has been extended to that area of the PFA and a water system extension is almost complete. The PFA is open seven days a week, sunrise to sunset.

By Sarah Gove, Enterprise Editor

