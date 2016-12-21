New decorations adorn Chrismon tree at FUMC

A Chrismon tree is now on display at the First United Methodist Church of Claxton. The ladies of the church, headed by Nancy Anderson and Kathryn Downs, gathered together over the past four months in order to update 30 year old ornaments and create new ones for the Christmas seasons to come.

Chrismons are hand-crafted ornaments in the shape of Christian symbols. Each of the 28 designs on display represent either a portion of the Christmas story or a Christian truth held dear. These items are decorated in white and gold to symbolically represent the purity and majesty of the Christ Child.

By Ashley Cheney, Staff Writer

