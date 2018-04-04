NeSmith sells car dealership

After 44 years, NeSmith sells local dealership to Kyle Durrence

On Monday, Martin and Suzette NeSmith announced the sale of NeSmith Chevrolet-Buick-GMC, Inc. to Kyle Durrence of Reidsville. The sale was finalized Friday, March 30.

NeSmith purchased the dealership from Jimmy Franklin in 1974 after his father mortgaged his farm for the purchase. Since 1974, NeSmith has served over 70,000 customers.

NeSmith Chevrolet achieved much success in its 44 years. The dealership received accolades from countless organizations locally, nationally and from General Motors. One of NeSmith’s most widely publicized achievements was the distinction of 2001 Time Magazine Quality Dealer of the Year Award.

“I was surprised. I never expected a small dealer from the small town of Claxton to win such a prestigious award,” NeSmith said. NeSmith also received the General Motors Dealer of the Year award on two occasions.

Among the many positions held for other organizations, NeSmith served on the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia and was also President of the Georgia Automobile Dealers Association.

In 1991, NeSmith Chevrolet adopted “No Hassle Buying” as its business philosophy, which revolves around treating every customer with respect. NeSmith also understood that being a business owner in a small town meant supporting the community. “In a small community, you have to give back. Our responsibility, not only as car dealers and as businessmen, but as human beings, is to give back to people who are less fortunate or in need. It is not an obligation, it is a priority,” he said. NeSmith credits his perspective on community support for helping to make his business a success.

Of course, Martin and Suzette also credit the dealership’s success to hardworking employees and loyal customers. “Most of all, we will miss seeing our employees and customers regularly. We have had wonderful employees over the years, some who have been with us for many years. We have watched them grow up, get married, and have families of their own. They have been our family for many years,” the couple said. “And our customers; well, we have the best customers. We have loyal customers who have continued to buy from us, and have stuck with us through the ups and downs. We have served several generations in some families, and appreciate each and every person who has purchased from us.”

NeSmith was not actively looking to sell the dealership when he was first approached by Durrence. A simple conversation led to a huge “car” deal. Durrence also owns Durden Pecan in Metter. “I am proud to know Mr. NeSmith has faith in his longtime employees, as well as Cole Hendrix and myself. He was willing to go out on a limb for all of us because he knew we would continue what he started so long ago. He was happy to be able to hand the dealership over to someone who has the same commitment to serving others as he does. Mr. NeSmith has done so much for this community and for others, and we will continue to support Evans County and the surrounding communities just as he did. We’ve got some really big shoes to fill, but we are up to the task,” Durrence said.

See Page 3 in this week’s edition (April 4) for a letter from Martin and Suzette NeSmith to their faithful customers and dedicated employees.

