Nearly 1,000 attend Christmas in Claxton

The crowd may have been a little thinner than normal at this year’s Christmas in Claxton celebration due to the Georgia Bulldogs vs. Auburn football game ongoing at the same time, but locals still gathered in downtown Claxton along Newton Street Saturday night to check out Christmas wares sold by a variety of vendors and enjoy live entertainment while waiting for the Christmas parade to commence.

“Everything went extremely well,” said Mayor Terry Branch. “Based on the fact that there was a ballgame going on, we were very pleased. And, the vendors seemed to be pleased.” The crowd was estimated to be between 800 -1,000 during the four hour event.

Organizers say a line of children waiting to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus was constant throughout the event and vendors were pleased with the turnout at their booths. In addition to yummy treats, vendors were selling handmade wooden games and toys, stuffed and crocheted animals, Christmas wreaths, blankets, dog toys and various arts and craft items.

For more on this story, subscribe today! Give us a call at 912-739-2132 or set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com. This week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise can also be purchased at any local convenience store.

• • •

Comments

comments