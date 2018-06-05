Nannie Kate DeLoach Massey Denton, 91, passed away June 4, at her daughter’s home. The Evans County native was a member of Hagan United Methodist Church. She graduated from Claxton High School and went to Tift College and taught school at Canoochee and Bellville schools. She worked at Claxton Mfg. Company, Claxton Poultry and retired from Ga. Pacific. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Johnny G. Massey and Wallace Denton; parents, W.F. and Elminie Calloway DeLoach and her 12 brothers and sisters, she being the baby of them. Surviving are her daughter, Jeanelle (Larry) Sikes of Hagan; step-son, Johnny (Linda) Massey, Jr.; three grandsons, Andy Sikes (Brooke Carter) of Hagan, Ashley (Paige) Sikes of Hagan and Alan (Dianna) Sikes of Bellville; nine great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 6, from 9 – 11 a.m. at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 6, at 11 a.m. at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

