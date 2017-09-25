Mrs. Ruth Marie Foy, 51, of Claxton, died Tuesday, September 19, at Pruitt Health and Rehabilitation in Millen.

Born in Claxton, she was a daughter of Jimmy Herald Foy and Thelma Simmons Foy. Marie was an undenominational Christian and loved cooking, soap operas and spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, Marie was preceded in death by two brothers, Alex Foy and Randall Foy.

Surviving are a daughter, Jessica Elizabeth Bradley of Claxton; a son, Joshua Dalton Foy of Claxton; a nephew that she knew as a son, Adam Foy of Claxton; two brothers, Roger Foy and Ricky Foy; three sisters, Kathy Kuhns (Robert) of Claxton, Patricia Irene Cannon (Julian) of Collins and Nancy Melinda Forest (Andy) of Glennwood; six grandchildren, Dustin, Chelsea, Abigail, Jessi, Jacob, Katelynn; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

The funeral was held Saturday, Sept. 23, at 11 a.m., at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel.

Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel was in charge of the arrangements.

