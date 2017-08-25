Mrs. Nell Cummins, age 80, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 22 at her residence under the care of Bethany Hospice. The Toombs County native had lived in Florida before moving to Collins 24 years ago. She was a homemaker and a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church. Mrs. Nell was an avid collector of angels and baby dolls.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Edna Anderson; grandchildren, Jordan Jarriel and Jessica Jarriel and a brother, Johnny Anderson.

She is survived by her husband of 27 years, David G. Cummins, Sr. of Collins; children, Brenda Jarriel of Collins, James (Debbie) Jarriel of Hephzibah, Mary DeLaigle of Lyons, Ricky (Diane) Jarriel of Collins, and Eddie (Sylvia) Jarriel of Vidalia; step-son, David Cummins of Jacksonville, Fla.; siblings, Charlie Anderson of Collins, Emma Jean King of Vidalia, Belle Williamson of Vidalia, Tommy Cooper of Utah, Earl Cooper of Cartersville and Kenneth Anderson of Alabama; grandchildren, Melissa Underwood, Sheila McCant, Ashley Jarriel, Karen Bogle, Kristina Hutto, Boston Jarriel, Savannah Jarriel, Chance Jarriel, Wesley Hardee, David Hardee, Jr., Lindsey Phillips, Caroline Thompson, Tracy Brantley, Chris Horton, Anthony Cummins and Lia Sheley; 23 great-grandchildren; loving caregiver, Tatjana Quiroz; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m., Friday, Aug. 25, from the Pine Grove Baptist Church with the Reverends Jim Rogers and Eric Hofstram officiating. Interment will follow in the Lyons City Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to Bethany Hospice, Tattnall CARES, Evans CARES or Pine Grove Baptist Church.

Low Country Cremation and Burial is serving the family.

Comments

comments