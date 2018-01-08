Mrs. Nancy Margaret Sikes, 76, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 4 at Ogeechee Area Hospice. Mrs. Sikes was born on May 24, 1941 to the late Dewey Lee and Madie Futch Gibson in Savannah. She was a graduate of Bryan County High School and later received her license as a master cosmetologist with over 25 years of service. Mrs. Sikes was a member of Antioch Baptist Church, was a former member of the Eastern Star and she enjoyed crocheting traveling and had a green thumb. She was preceded in death by her husband, Archie D. Sikes; nine siblings, James Gibson, Joe Gibson, Grover Lee Gibson, Mildred Carson, Marie Futch, Rudolf Gibson, Ernestine Morris, Harry Gibson and Ellis Gibson. Survivors include three sons, Michael Smith (Linda) of Sylvania, Anthony Smith (Karen) of Brooklet and Eddie Smith (Stephanie) of Nevils; step-daughter, Sharon Barnett (Doug) of Chapin, S.C.; sister, Barbara Nell Hodges of Pembroke; nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held on Monday, Jan. 8, at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery. To sign the online register, please visit www.flandermorrisonfuneralhome.com. Flanders Morrison Funeral Home and Crematory was in charge of arrangements.

