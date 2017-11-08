Mrs. Kathryn L. Smith, of Swainsboro died on Thursday, Nov. 2, at Pruitt Health Care in Swainsboro. She was prededed in death by her parents, Emory and Ruby Cook; sisters and brothers, Hales Sutton, Shirley Sunday, Hazel Clark, Charles Burke, Emory Cook, Joann Cook and Marie Milalek. She is survived by her husband, Robert Smith, Sr. of Swainsboro; son, Robert Smith, Jr. of Jesup; daughter, Connie Lynn Smith of Stillmore; sisters, Corinne Futch of Plant City, Barbara Kurk and Mary Murray, both of Lakeland, Fla.; an adopted sister and friend, Betty Mullins; six grandchildren and one great grandchild. Funeral services were held on Sunday, Nov. 5, at 2 p.m., in the chapel of Wood Funeral Home with Rev. Michael Williams officiating. Burial was in Lake Cemetery in Metter. Nephews served as pallbearers. Wood Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

