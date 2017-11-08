BREAKING NEWS
Mrs. Kathryn L. Smith

About the author

Newsroom

Advertising

Top News

Trick-or-Treat draws large crowd
Trick-or-Treat draws large crowd

Trick-or-Treat draws large crowd

November 08, 2017
Veterans Salute available this week!
Veterans Salute available this week!

Veterans Salute available this week!

November 08, 2017
Harvey killed while edging his yard on Hwy. 280 Thursday
Harvey killed while edging his yard on Hwy. 280 Thursday

Harvey killed while edging his yard on Hwy. 280 Thursday

November 08, 2017
Man arrested for Hallman burglary
Man arrested for Hallman burglary

Man arrested for Hallman burglary

November 08, 2017
Oglesbee to retire after 40 years as chief
Oglesbee to retire after 40 years as chief

Oglesbee to retire after 40 years as chief

November 08, 2017

Today's Weather

Copyright ©2017 Claxton Enterprise. Design and Development by Mariposa Interactive