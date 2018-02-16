Mrs. Grace Powell, age 89, passed away Wednesday, Fev. 14, at Camellia Health and Rehab surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Reidsville on September 19, 1928 to Joseph Nathan and Minnie Belle Cantaline. She was reared in Samson, Ala. and lived most of her life in Manassas before moving to Collins in December 2013. Mrs. Grace was a beautician for many years and worked at the Manassas Post Office for 20 plus years, retiring as the postmaster. She was a former member of the VFW and loved to work in her garden. She was a faithful member of Gospel Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ertell Powell; siblings, James Cantaline, Myrlte Lee McClain, Ethyl Merle Morgan and Elaree Rogers. She is survived by her daughters, Linda (Donald) Akins of Collins and Miriam Warnock of Soperton; grandchildren, Tina (John) Parham, Angie (Derrick) Duckworth, Andy Akins, JT (Adrienne) Warnock, and Allen (Heather) Akins; 10 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 17, at Gospel Baptist Church with funeral services to follow at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Mike Gay officiating. Interment will follow in the Anderson Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Andy Akins, JT Warnock, Allen Akins, Derrick Duckworth, John Parham and Dale Dutton. Flowers are welcome or memorials may be given to Gospel Baptist Church, 176 Gospel Baptist Temple Rd., Claxton, Ga. 30417. Low Country Cremation and Burial is serving the Powell family.

