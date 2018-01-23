Mother Dora Brewton Roberts transitioned peacefully, from earth to the Heavenly Kingdom on Thursday, Jan. 11, at the age of 101. Mother Roberts, “The General” of the Brewton-Hendrix-Marshall family, leaves a legacy of six generations and embedded her footprints in history as a dedicated soldier in ‘God’s Army’! She was born in Claxton to Ollie and Lula Hendrix Brewton (Marshall) who preceded her in death. She attended school in Deloach, Ga. where she enjoyed learning and playing ball and ring games. At an early age, she joined the Historical Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Claxton. As a young soldier in ‘God’s Army’, at the age of six, she endured the untimely death of her father Ollie Brewton. Mother Roberts became the wife of Clevester Roberts in 1931 in Claxton. This marriage was blessed with four children, 12 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, 30 great-greatgrandchildren, and 14 great-great-great-grandchildren. Mother Roberts moved to Ocala, Fla. at a young age with her husband and children. She reconnected as a resident of Claxton in 1989 and resided there until recently. Due to failing health, Mother Roberts returned to Florida to live until God called her home. She was preceded in death by husband, Clevester Roberts, Sr.; step-father, David Marshall, Sr.; brothers, Deacon Dewie Brewton, Sr. (Inez), Rev. Freddie Marshall and Theo Marshall (Nan); one sister, Gladys Marshall Cohens- Richardson; one son-in-law, Homer Phillips; and several grandchildren. Mother Roberts leaves to cherish her memories, three daughters, Madeline Roberts Davis, Mary Roberts Phillips and Elnora Roberts Whitehead (Willie) all of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; one son, Bishop Clevester Roberts, Jr., of Claxton; one sister, Cloteria Brewton Brown of Ocala, Fla.; one brother, Deacon David Marshall, Jr. of Ft. Pierce, Fla. ; two sisters-in-law, Odessa Nunnerly Marshall of Glennville and Elease Marshall of Ft. Pierce, Fla.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Mother Roberts’ God-fearing walk thrived on Psalm 23 and singing “I Am On My Way To The Kingdom Land!” Her fondest memories include: •Salvation and Holy-Ghost filled in the 1950’s during Prophet Brown’s tent revival in Ocala, Florida. •Persevering through the most eventful century of our history where she marched on Washington in 1963 with Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and living under the leadership of a black president, Barack Obama. •Celebrating her Centennial birthday with family and friends, and being featured in the Claxton Enterprise, highlighting this momentous occasion. •Honored with an official letter from the Evans County of Board of Commissioners for her centennial birthday. •Traveled extensively throughout Florida and Georgia with her son Bishop Clevester Roberts’ Ministry, with the highlight of travels to Israel, The Holy Land. •Affectionately loved and respected by people of all walks of life and ages. In fact, she was color- blind to people of all races and ethnicities. She loved and embraced all! Mother Roberts can best be described as a ‘Powerhouse’ for the Lord. She spoke boldly about Jesus and was unapologetic about her faith and the love of God. She cried in the wilderness trying to save souls through street and tent revivals. She also preached and served in her son’s ministry by prophesying, praying, visiting the sick, feeding the needy, and she always spoke of what, “Thus Saith the Lord.” Mother Roberts had a fun side as well. She was humorous and prized herself in being able to talk with anyone, including the president. She advocated eating healthy and considered greens as being a powerful nutritional source that contributed to her longevity. A special “Celebration of Life” memories was held in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. on January 20, with family, friends and acquaintances. Many are called but few are chosen. Mother Roberts was chosen as “The General” to lead the troops (family) and served well as mother, sister, aunt, cousin, confidante, friend and advisor. Mother Roberts, who walked softly in “high heel shoes” while preaching The Word of God, will be missed and fondly remembered by family, friends, acquaintances, and all who knew her. “God’s Angel”!

