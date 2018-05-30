Mobile summer library in Evans

All aboard the Literacy Bus!

The Literacy Bus, a mobile library for Evans County’s children, will be making the rounds through town this summer. In an effort to further their support of literacy in the community, the Evans Circle of Adults Focused on Education (C.A.F.E) has helped organize the mobile bus as a summer reading promotion.

Coinciding with summer breakfast and lunch locations, the Literacy Bus will be traveling June 4 – June 29. The bus will feature books for students of all ages and ChromeBooks will be available on the bus for parents to check grades or for students to do research assignments.

Bus Schedule:

Mondays from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. the bus will be at Rolling Oaks II for an hour and then move to Rolling Oaks I.

Tuesdays, the bus will park at La Casa subdivision from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

On Wednesdays, the bus will locate in Hagan park from 11 a.m. – 11:45 a.m., and then move to St. John Missionary Baptist Church Wednesday afternoons from noon to 1 p.m.

On Thursdays, the bus will park at Historic Mt. Pleasant Church from 11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. and in Daisy from 12:15 p.m – 1 p.m.

On Fridays, the bus will be at the Housing Authority from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Evans County School District has allowed for a decommissioned school bus to be repurposed as the Literacy Bus. The collaboration is an example of the school district’s mission to prepare students for college and career, says School Superintendent Dr. Marty Waters.

The Literacy Bus was Stacy McGlashan’s brainchild. An academic coach at Claxton Elementary School, McGlashan wanted to find a better way to encourage students to read. “The importance of having their children read just 10 minutes a day can make a difference between scoring the 20 percentile and the 80 percentile on a standardized test,” McGlashen said, encouraging parents of local students to utilize the Literacy Bus this summer. The Literacy Bus is here to make reading available and a fun experience, McGlashen says.

By Arlette Martinez, Guest Writer

Comments

comments