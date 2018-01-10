MLK events set for Monday

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day events will begin Monday with the annual Catherine Bacon Memorial Breakfast at 8 a.m. at Claxton High School in the cafeteria. NAACP Chapter 5181 hosts the event. Bootsy Barnes will emcee the program.

Tickets are $10 each at the door or they can be purchased ahead from any NAACP member.

The MLK festival will follow the memorial breakfast at the Evans County Community Center, beginning at 10 a.m. and be open all afternoon, before and after the parade. Food, arts and crafts, jewelry vendors and more will set up booths at the festival. Organizers are anticipating more than 30 vendors will participate.

The annual parade will start at 3 p.m. Parade units will begin lining up at Bacon-Ford Park at 1:30 p.m. and must be in place by 2:45 p.m. The parade will turn right on Hwy. 301, right on Hwy. 280, right on Church Street and end at the ECCC.

Parade judges for the float competition will view the parade from the Evans County Courthouse lawn.

The Evans County Afro American Society, the MLK Committee, Youth Empowerment Program (YEP), and the NAACP partner every year in hosting these MLK events.

