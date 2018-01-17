MLK parade, celebration held Monday

Local celebrations of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day began bright and early in Evans County Monday with the annual Catherine Bacon Kick-Off Breakfast hosted by the NAACP Chapter 5181 at Claxton High School.

An MLK Festival was held throughout the day at the Evans County Community Center on Church Street while the parade marched through town Monday afternoon to clear skies and cool, breezy temperatures.

The annual MLK Day parade began at 3 p.m. Monday, leaving from Bacon Ford Park and traveling down Highways 280 and 301 before turning on Church Street and ending at the Evans County Community Center.

