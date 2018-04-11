Mizell is new CHS principal

Veland will move to CES when Midgett retires next school term

Evans County School District announced yesterday the hire of Dr. Paul Mizell as the new principal at Claxton High School for next school term. Dr. Mizell’s contract will be effective as of June 4. He follows Dr. Todd Veland who will move to Claxton Elementary School as principal beginning July 1 when Myron Midgett retires. The school district began looking for a new high school principal after Midgett announced his retirement in February.

Mizell holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree from Georgia Southern University, an education specialist degree in educational administration and supervision from Lincoln Memorial University, and a doctorate in administrator leadership for teaching and learning from Walden University. Mizell has more than 19 years of experience in the education field, including 12 years as a school administrator and five years in post-secondary education. He was a high school coach, as well as an athletic director.

In addition to his experience as a school administrator, Mizell’s most recent position has provided him a post-secondary perspective, serving as the dean for academic affairs for Ogeechee Technical College. He has also served OTC as the dean of adult education. These unique experiences in addition to his K-12 experiences will be a valuable asset to Claxton High School. He looks forward to joining the CHS family and “working with” the CHS staff as they continue the collaborative efforts to prepare ALL students to be college and career ready.

ECSS advertises vacancies through their webpage and Teach Georgia website, which provides statewide and national vacancy notifications. There were 15 applicants for the position. Applicants were prescreened based upon experience, degrees, years in education, and reference checks.

School Supt. Dr. Marty Waters joined with eight CHS and district faculty members to conduct interviews with seven of the applicants. The interview process included a formal presentation by each candidate based upon CHS performance data, an interview portion, and a written task. Each member scored candidates independently. When the interviews were concluded, scores were combined to determine finalists.

Waters and members of the district leadership team conducted secondary interviews with three finalists before making the final recommendation to the Board of Education members at Monday night’s meeting. The BOE voted unanimously to hire Mizell.

“Our selection process included several outstanding candidates. We are excited about the experience and passion Dr. Mizell will bring to our district,” Waters said. “He brings a collaborative, family-style approach, yet with a strong commitment to results. He is ready to don the black and gold and become a Claxton Tiger … Expecting Excellence: No exceptions, no excuses.”

