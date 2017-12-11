Miss Glenda Rustin, age 66, of Vidalia died Saturday evening Dec. 9, at her residence after an extended illness. Glenda was a native of Evans County, having lived in Toombs County for the past 48 years. She was a school bus driver for Toombs County School System. Glenda was a member of The Peoples Full Gospel Church and also attended Pendleton Creek Community Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Henry and Mary Lee Rustin; and one sister, Patsy Rustin. Glenda is survived by her three brothers, John H. Rustin, Jr. and Randy Rustin (Laura), both of Claxton, and Jerry Rustin (Felecia) of Vidalia; one sister, Judy Anderson of Collins; her special friends, Winona “Tiny” Gillis, Barbara Chambers and Ryan Chambers and family, all of Vidalia. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Dec. 13, at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home in Claxton at 2 p.m., with Reverends Gary and Vicki Roberson officiating. Interment will follow at Brewton Cemetery in Hagan. The family will receive friends for visitation on Monday evening, Dec. 11, at Stewart-Rosier Funeral Service Vidalia Chapel from 5 to 7 p.m., and also Tuesday evening, Dece. 12, at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home in Claxton from 5 to 7 p.m. Stewart-Rosier Funeral Service Vidalia Chapel is in charge of funeral arrangements.

