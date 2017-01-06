Miriam Elizabeth Lane, age 60, passed away at home on January 1 after a lengthy illness. Born in Heidelberg, Germany, the daughter of a U.S. Army soldier, she returned to the U.S. at a young age. The family returned to their home roots in Evans County in 1970. Miriam worked at Claxton Poultry for many years prior to the decline in her health. She was a member of the Claxton Church of Christ. Perhaps her fondest love was for her cats. At one time she fostered 15 before finding homes for many of them. Additionally, she loved watching wrestling on television. Miriam was always most comfortable at home and found her peace there.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Luther Ford and Mary Ellen Lane and a brother, Luther F. Lane III.

Left to celebrate her life are her two brothers, John Thomas Lane of Collins and Timothy D. “Tim” (Ki Sun “Kim”) Lane of Camp Casey Korea; four nephews, Michael (Meghan) Lane of Dubois, Pa., Jonathan Lane of Sevierville, Tenn., Jordan Lane of Brooklet, Ga. and Thomas L. (Catherine Owen) Lane of Grain Valley, Mo.; two nieces, Sarah Hall of Statesboro and Linda K (Travis Mata) Lane of Kansas City, Kan.; five great-niece/nephews and numerous other friends.

Visitation is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 7, from 1 -3 p.m. at Low Country Cremation Services and Burial (formerly Bradley B. Anderson Funeral Home) in Reidsville.

Funeral services will immediately follow at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, in the chapel at Low Country Cremation and Burial in Reidsville.

Burial will follow at Brewton Cemetery in Hagan.

Low Country Cremation and Burial is serving the Lane family.

