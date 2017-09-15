Durden-Hudson Funeral Directors announces the death of Mrs. Michelle Anderson Daley, age 35, of Swainsboro on Saturday, September 9.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 11 a.m. in the Dellwood Baptist Church with Rev. Joe Bedgood officiating assisted by Rev. Brad McKenzie weather permitting.

Interment followed in the Eastbrook Cemetery.

Mrs. Daley was born July 8, 1982 in Claxton, and was a graduate of Swainsboro High School class of 2000. She was a loving and devoted wife and mother, a T-Shirt graphic designer, football and baseball mom and a member of the Dellwood Baptist Church.

Michelle was preceded in death by her maternal grandfathers, Wendell Johnson and James H. Waters; uncle, Wayne Johnson; and father-in-law, Wayne Daley.

Survivors includ her husband of 15 Years, Michael Daley of Swainsboro; daughter, Addison Daley of Swainsboro; son, Caden Daley of Swainsboro; her father, Keith Anderson (Kim) of Mendes; her Mother, Lavonna Johnson (Andy) of Waynesboro; five sisters, Deanna Hudson of Waynesboro, Courtney Durrence of Mendes, Brooke Coley of Cobbtown, Jessica Drawdy of North Dakota and Jennifer Drawdy of Augusta; maternal grandparents, Anna Laura Johnson of Collins and Dorothy Waters of Claxton; paternal grandparents, Bernie and Hilda Anderson of Bellville and Merriell and Danna Durrence of Mendes; mothers and Fathers-in-law, Linda and Frank White of Warner Robbins and Patricia Daley of North Charleston, S.C. and Windell Bishop (Susie) of Swainsboro; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Foundation, 1577 NE Expressway, Suite A, Atlanta, Ga. 30329

Condolences may be submitted online at www.durden-hudsonfuneraldirectors.com.

Durden-Hudson Funeral Directors was in charge of arrangements.

