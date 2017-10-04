Memorial ceremony planned to honor City’s fallen officer

Plaque will be unveiled at City Hall, Oct. 15

A ceremony planned for October 15 at Claxton City Hall will ensure that the violent death of Town Marshal William A. Baggett will not remain shelved among the dustbins of the city’s history.

Baggett, who served about three years as the town’s only law enforcement officer, was shot and killed on the morning of January 12, 1910, a short distance from the corner of Railroad and S. Newton Streets.

From staff reports

