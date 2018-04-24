Maxine Lewis Cox, passed away Saturday, April 21 at St Joseph’s Hospital in Savannah. She was an Evans County native living in Glennville and Hinesville most of her life. She was formerly employed with Dr. Antonio Sampson and the Liberty County Clerk of Courts. Maxine loved to fish, shop and visit the mountains and was a member of Gum Branch Baptist Church. She was a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother. Her grandchildren were the sunshine of her life. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lehmon and Avis Driggers Lewis; brothers, Emory Lewis, Allen Lewis and Gene Lewis; and a granddaughter, Kennedy Cox. She is survived by her husband of 35 years, John H. Cox of Hinesville; children, Wendy Clark (Robert) of Fleming, Stacy Schroeder (Keith) of Savannah and Mike Cox (Lisa) of Sylvania; twin sister, Geraldine Harn of Daisy; sisters, Joyce Norman (Joe) of Glennville, Doris Jones (Donny) of Claxton, Reba Smith (Dannis) of Claxton; brothers, Enman Lewis (Jeanan) of Jesup, Raymond Lewis (Brenda) of Claxton; sister-in-law, Alyce Lewis of Augusta; six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m., Wednesday, April 25, at Brannen-Kennedy Funeral Home. Funeral Services will follow at 2 p.m., Wednesday, April 25, at the chapel of Brannen-Kennedy Funeral Home with Rev. Brian Smith officiating. Burial will be in the Beards Creek Church Cemetery. Brannen-Kennedy Funeral Home, Glennville, is in charge of the arrangements.

