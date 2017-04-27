Mary Lee (Daniel) Ogletree of Claxton, passed away peacefully on April 23, at Columbia Presbyterian Community in Lexington, S.C. surrounded by her family. She was 96 years old.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Lee Ogletree of Montgomery, Ala.

Mary was born on November 28, 1920 in Claxton, to Lena Jane and James Uriah Daniel. She had three sisters, Winnie, Sarah and Mattie Lou, and three brothers, Harold, Herbert and Neal. Mary married Bill Ogletree on Christmas Day at Fort Benning, Ga., just before Bill was shipped out to France during the Second World War. Before settling in Columbia, they lived in Savannah and St. Simons Island, Ga.

Mary had a lengthy career at State Machinery in West Columbia, S.C. and served as president of Women in Construction. She was a faithful member of West Side Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school. Mary instilled God’s love and compassion in her children and will be remembered as a woman who loved everyone generously, sacrificing for her family and anyone less fortunate. She eagerly shared her personal faith story, while helping others pursue their goals. Mary was a devoted Christian, who never doubted that her destiny was with God in Heaven.

Mary is survived by her three children, Bill Ogletree (Pat) of Cayce, S.C., Bob Ogletree (Dunneah) of The Woodlands, Texas, Jane Bryan (Bill) of Irmo, S.C.; six grandchildren, Lauren (David) Sickinger, Katherine (Josh) Roberts, Sarah (Lee) Pryor, Mary Lyn Ogletree, Christin (Matthew) Allphin, Will (Mary) Bryan; seven great-grandchildren.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Jasmine Place at the Columbia Presbyterian Community, Palmetto Health Senior Primary Care, and Lighthouse Hospice Group for their loving care.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 29 at 3 p.m .at Columbia Presbyterian Community Chapel, 700 DaVega Drive, Lexington, S.C. 29073.

Interment will be on Saturday, May 6 at 11 a.m., at Bay Branch Primitive Baptist Church, 393 Bay Branch Road, Claxton, Ga. 30417.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Alzheimer’s Association South Carolina Chapter.

Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Comments

comments