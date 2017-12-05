Mary Kathryn Atwood McClelland, 97, passed away December 1 at Willson Hospice House in Albany. She was a member of Morning Side Methodist Church of Albany. Ms. McClelland lived in several areas, Chatham and Effingham Counties and Bufford, S.C., before moving to Albany to live with her son, Tim. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tarver Lee McClelland and mother, Janie Brewton Fontaine. Surviving are two sons, Timothy McClelland of Albany and Brian McClelland of Stockton Spring, Me.; four grandchildren, David McClelland, Dana Laubrich, Ty McClelland and Anna-Leigh McClelland; and four great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Monday, Dec. 4, at 2 p.m., grave side. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

