BREAKING NEWS
Mary Kathryn Atwood McClelland

About the author

Newsroom

Advertising

Top News

Nearly 1,000 attend Christmas in Claxton
Nearly 1,000 attend Christmas in Claxton

Nearly 1,000 attend Christmas in Claxton

December 06, 2017
BOE approves 1.5% employee supplement
BOE approves 1.5% employee supplement

BOE approves 1.5% employee supplement

December 06, 2017
Dumping reports not increased since trash sites closed ... YET
Dumping reports not increased since trash sites closed ... YET

Dumping reports not increased since trash sites closed … YET

December 06, 2017
Blood Drive TODAY!
Blood Drive TODAY!

Blood Drive TODAY!

December 06, 2017
Shop Local: Spend $10 on Sunday, Dec. 10!
Shop Local: Spend $10 on Sunday, Dec. 10!

Shop Local: Spend $10 on Sunday, Dec. 10!

December 06, 2017

Today's Weather

Copyright ©2017 Claxton Enterprise. Design and Development by Mariposa Interactive