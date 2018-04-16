Martha Johnson Nelson

Martha J. Nelson, born December 30, 1932 in Bryan County, passed away peacefully on April 14. Martha was the daughter of Radford Johnson and Effie Lanier Johnson. She attended school in Pembroke Ga. and enjoyed her time on the high school basketball team. She enjoyed singing in church with her friends. In her early adulthood, she lived and worked in Savannah, and married Charles R. Nelson (Charlie), her husband of 63 years. She and Charlie owned and operated a general store in Liberty County for a short time and then an auto parts business in Pembroke and Claxton for several decades. They called 207 New Drive in Claxton home for over 50 years. She and Charlie and their children enjoyed many camping trips to the beach and boating on the coast. She enjoyed having friends and family over and was an avid gardener. She loved being outside and enjoyed quiet time on her patio and other simple pleasures. Martha was preceded in death by her parents and four siblings, and most recently by her husband, Charlie Nelson. Siblings include Evelyn Johnson Johns, Vernelle Johnson Fuller, Jack Johnson and Donald Johnson. Survivors include her four children, Robert Charles Nelson (Susan), Barbara Nelson Lanier (Joe), Byron Lee Nelson (Patrice), and Susan Nelson Keady (Jeff); five grandchildren, A. J. Nelson (Clarissa), Carmen Nelson, Nelson Gabriel Usry (Katherine), Natalie Corine Lanier and Aaron Keady; great-grandchildren, Spencer Usry, Leyton Usry, Allyson Nelson, and A.R. Nelson; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 18, from 5-7 p.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 19, at 10 a.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Mike Lyons officiating. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery, Hagan, GaA. Pallbearers will be Adam Kennedy, Bob Daniel, Andrew Johnson, Aaron Keady, A. J. Nelson and Gabe Usry. Remembrances may be sent to Brewton Cemetery, P.O. Box 978, Claxton, Ga. 30417. J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

