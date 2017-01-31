To the local community, she was Marjorie B. Johnson, and to the family she was “Mama”, “Quilla”, “Grandma”, and “Cook”, but she was born November 3, 1930, Marjorie Aquilla Nobles. She was the only child born to Surrena K. Small and Anderson Nobles, both of whom have already made their life transition.

Marjorie completed 12 years of school from Dickerson Training School in Vidalia, Ga. and Washington Irving High School in New York City. She continued to further her studies at New York City College. In 2004, Marjorie received her B.A. Degree in Christian Counseling. She began her social services career in Tattnall County and retired after 35 years of dedicated service from Concerted Services, Inc., as a Tattnall County Supervisor.

Marjorie was a warrior for the Lord. She faithfully served at Bethel AME church and after many years she desired to support and be with her husband, Rev. Archie F. Johnson, Jr., as a First Lady at Steep Hill Missionary Baptist Church. Following her time of service at Steep Hill, she joined Historic Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Claxton, where she was a dutiful servant until she could no longer keep up with the physical demands.

During her span of life Marjorie was affiliated with the Order of Eastern Star, Coalition of Black Women, and the Women of Wisdom. Serving others is what Marjorie believed in and she let her light shine as a Sunday School teacher, youth director, program director, missionary consultant for the Steep Hill MBC and evangelist.

She was blessed with three special gifts, sewing, cooking and singing. Her sewing kept us looking good and sharp. Her cooking was immeasurable and tasted like no other, but her pride and joy was in the music ministry that she cherished and shared with her beloved mother, Surrena K. Small A.K.A. “Big Ma”. It was a blessing to her and the many others that God gave them the chance to share the Gospel through music. In fact, one of her first studio recordings was captured on a 45 rpm record singing, “The Lord’s Prayer” and the last song captured on a cell phone emphasized these words “I’m Depending on you, Lord”. She found peace with God as her mom played the piano and she sang with such a demanding, but angelic voice. They are now rejoicing and reminiscing about the United Gospel Singers, the Reidsville Community Choir, a host of church choirs and her very last pride and joy, the Golden Age Choir.

She leaves to cherish her beautiful spirit and memory, her loving and devoted husband, Rev. Archie F. Johnson, Jr.; her blended family of children with Rev. Archie Johnson Jr. and Mrs. Johnnie Byrd, Sr., Barbara A. Hardeman, John Reginald Byrd (Annie), Gary K. Byrd, Sr. (Dale), Johnnie Byrd, Jr. (Latisha), Cheryl R. Byrd Carter, Glenda D. Byrd, Kevin L. Byrd, Sr. (Rosa), Leslie D. Byrd (Will), LaDonna Byrd Mosley, Darrell L. Byrd (Maria), Casaundra D. Byrd Wilson (Ron), Darlene L. Moreland, Rev. Troy D. Johnson, Archie F. Johnson, III and Patrick B. Johnson; honorary children, Kenneth Byrd, Katheria Byrd, Clorenzo Byrd, Shaunté Byrd, Joaquin Byrd, Don Byrd and John Byrd; her only living aunt, Mrs. Ida Wigfall; brothers, Mr. Rufenus Smiht, Mr. Simmuel Small (Vanessa), Mr. Willie Small (Iris); sisters, Mrs. Queen Jackson and Mrs. Vicki Foxx; niece and nephew, Devaughn Foxx, Danai Foxx Smith; adopted siblings, Rev. Glasper and Dorothy Nero, Dea. Jybias Robinson (adopted nephew); Mrs. Gail Bacon (adopted niece); Mrs. Paulette Brewton (adopted sister) and Mrs. Melba Mann (adopted daughter); 141 grandchildren, great- grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren who loved her dearly, along with a host of friends and church family members.

Funeral services were held Saturday, Jan. 28, at Historic Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Claxton, at 11:30 a.m., with Rev. Raymond Williams presiding. Rev. Michael P. Dickerson delivered the eulogy.

Pallbearers were Kenneth Byrd, Jr., Shaunte Byrd, Clorenzo Byrd, Joaquin Byrd, Kevin Byrd, Jr., Jamel Byrd, Demetric Byrd and Myron Mosley.

Honorary pallbearers were John Byrd, Jr., Ricardo Walden, Don Byrd, Jordy Byrd, Leslie Byrd, Jr. and Brett Byrd.

Interment followed in the Historic Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church cemetery.

Harpers Funeral Home in Claxton was in charge of the arrangements.

