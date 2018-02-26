Marcus Scott Barrow, 42, passed away February 22, at Evans Memorial Hospital. Born in Bulloch County, he was a lifelong resident of Evans County. He was of Baptist faith. He was a jack of all trades and enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing. He was loved by all that knew him. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Ada and Quinton Barrow. Surviving are his son, Austin Tyler Barrow of Claxton; his mother, Gail (Bobby) Fogle of Hardeeville, S.C.; his father, Wayne (Myra) Barrow of Claxton; one brother, Matthew (Danielle) Barrow of Claxton; grandmother, Mamie (Pete) Rewis of Claxton; Elizabeth McCord, special friend and mother of his son; Jessica Allen, a good friend; ex-wife, Tracy Fordman Barrow; nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be Tuesday, Feb. 27, from 12-2 p.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Feb. 27, at 2 p.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Jonathan Brown officiating. Burial will be in Emmaus Church Cemetery. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

