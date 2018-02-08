It is with grieving hearts that the family mourns the passing of Marcus Jackson ‘Jack’ Smith, age 86, on February 4. Jack was born in Bell- ville, lived all his early life in Evans County and was a graduate of Claxton High School. He was preceded in death by his father, James Thurmon Smith; and mother, Willa Lee (Rushing) Smith. He was a loving and generous friend to many and will be greatly missed. He served in the Air Force during the Korean War. Professionally, he is most remembered as THE crop duster to go to and survived five major plane crashes and may years in the air. He was also an avid fisherman and bow hunter. Though not nearly long enough, he lived a long, full life. Jack is survived by his son, Marcus Thomas Smith (Gloria) of Eustis, Fla.; a daughter, Cynthia Ann Smith of Pompano Beach, Fla.; grandsons, Adam Smith, Ryan Smith; a foster child whom he helped raise, Anterria Flores of Athens; brother, Gene Nelson Smith (Brenda); sister, Peggy Elaine Kilpatrick (Jim). A graveside service is planned for Saturday, Feb. 24, at 2 p.m., at the Simon Smith Cemetery behind the Bellville Nazarene Church on Ga. Hwy. 169, 3 miles South of Bellville.

