Presumed police “imposter” ID’d

BREAKING: A man, thought to be posing as a police officer, who knocked on the door of a home on Bay Branch Church Rd. Monday evening has been identified. Evans County Investigator Virgil DeLoach reported Wednesday morning that the man was a ports officer who lives in Evans County. The man had found a pit bull and was checking the neighborhood to locate the dog’s rightful owners.

