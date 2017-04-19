Man shoots Hagan woman in leg

Jamaall Bacon arrested, charged with assault

A woman was shot in the leg and struck in the head during a domestic dispute that turned violent on Hodges Street in Hagan last Wednesday night, April 12, at approximately 8 p.m. She was transported to Memorial Hospital in Savannah with non-life threatening injuries.

