Man arrested for Hallman burglary

Moultrie arrested on DNA evidence, facing charges in McIntosh County

On Monday, Evans County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged Dominique Moultrie with burglary and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection to a burglary that occurred at State Court Judge Ron Hallman’s home in June.

Moultrie is a Savannah native. Sheriff Randall Tippins says DNA evidence at the scene connected Moultrie to the crime.

From staff reports

