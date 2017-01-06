Malcolm ‘Papa’ Emanuel, Sr., 74, passed away peacefully at his home December 24 in Paris, Ky. Mr. Emanuel was born on August 4, 1942 in Vidalia, Ga., to the late Wiley Edward Emanuel and Myrtle H. Emanuel. Malcolm was one of six children.

He was preceded in death by brother, Buddy and sisters, Pearlie (Wes), Aunt Mickey (J.W.) and Edna (Howard).

He is survived by his sister, Evalene; three nieces, Donna Marie, Connie Hendrix and Mary Henry.

Malcolm took great pride in his career as a soldier in the Vietnam War. He proudly and humbly served between1963-1970. After returning home to Jacksonville, Fla. he began a 40+ year long career as a brick mason. Not just a hard-working career man, Malcolm was a husband and father.

He was also preceded in death by his ex-wife, Dorris Dennis (Thompson) in 2002. The two shared four children including Franchesca (Modou), Malcolm James Jr. (Judy), Robin (Sydney), and Amanda “Mandi” (deceased). Malcolm divorced and remarried in 1991 to Jimmie Bath. He has five grandchildren, Derek (Jennifer) Emanuel, Melinda (Eulises) Diaz-DeLoach, Jessica (Agustin) DeLoach-Carrillo, Mikayla Mendoza (Justin), Thomas (Kaitlyn) Gomez; eight great-grandchildren, Julian, Shandi, Aiden, Colton, Natalia, Cristian, Jocelyn and baby Jaxon. For the last seven years Malcolm lived with his eldest daughter Franchesca and her husband, Modou. Both Fran and Modou dedicated many days and nights caring for Malcolm. He may have suffered but he fought a grand battle all the way to the end. He never lost his dignity through it all. He did not lose his fight because of the hope of the resurrection. We will all see him again in pure health soon. So many helped care for Malcolm including Charlie (Fran’s ex-husband), Robin, Sydney, Leara, Gina, Jessica, Nelson, Beverly’s Angels and Papa’s special friend James Cowen.

Visitation will be from 4-5 p.m., on January 9.

Memorial services will immediately follow at River of Life Ministries Church in Paris, Ky.

Burial will be in Glennville at the Military Cemetery, at 3 p.m., on January 11.

Care Cremation and Funeral Service, 1014 Eastland Dr., Lexington, Ky. 40505 is in charge of arrangements.

www.carecremationservices.com.

Comments

comments