Maggie Lee Sikes, 90, passed away April 22, at Camellia Health and Rehab. She was a native and lifelong resident of Evans County and of Primitive Baptist faith. She worked at Claxton Manufacturing for a number of years and then at Liberty Manor Nursing Home before retiring.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold D. Sikes.

Surviving are one son, Larry D. (Jeanelle) Sikes of Hagan; one daughter, Glenda S. Williams of Claxton; six grandchildren, Andy, Ashley and Alan Sikes and Lee and David Burkhalter and Brian Williams; four great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Wednesday, April 26, from 9:30-11 a.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 26, at 11 a.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial was in Brewton Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be grandsons.

Remembrances may be sent to the American Heart Association.

The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Camellia Health and Rehab, where she resided for the past 10 years.

Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

