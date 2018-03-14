Lynn opposes Greene for BOE Chair

Former school supt. Durell Lynn qualifies to run against David Greene; two qualify for BOC Dist. Five

There will be a contested race for school board chairman this year. Retired school superintendent Durell Lynn has qualified to run against Chairman David Greene. Qualifying for the General Primary and Nonpartisan election set for Tuesday, May 22, closed on Friday, March 9.

The only other local contested race to be decided in May is for county commissioner in District Five. Gary Bell will step down at the end of his term. Former Hagan Mayor Vernon Owens and Wesley Jenkins have qualified for the seat.

By Sarah Gove, Enterprise Editor – editor@claxtonenterprise.com

