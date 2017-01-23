Our little angel, Lydia May Bertrand, born and died on January 19, at Memorial Hospital.

Surviving are her mother, Kimberly Bertrand of Hagan; four sisters, Charmaine (T.J. McDilda) Roberts of Claxton, Faith, Hope and Cailyn Fick of Hagan; five brothers, Ricky Roberts of Baltimore, Steven (Cheyenne Rowe) and Michael Novak of Hagan, Austin and Hunter Fick of Hagan; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and a nephew.

Funeral services will be held Monday, Jan. 23, at 11 a.m., grave side at Brewton Cemetery.

Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

