Our little angel, Lydia May Bertrand, born and died on January 19, at Memorial Hospital.
Surviving are her mother, Kimberly Bertrand of Hagan; four sisters, Charmaine (T.J. McDilda) Roberts of Claxton, Faith, Hope and Cailyn Fick of Hagan; five brothers, Ricky Roberts of Baltimore, Steven (Cheyenne Rowe) and Michael Novak of Hagan, Austin and Hunter Fick of Hagan; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and a nephew.
Funeral services will be held Monday, Jan. 23, at 11 a.m., grave side at Brewton Cemetery.
Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Lydia May Bertrand
Our little angel, Lydia May Bertrand, born and died on January 19, at Memorial Hospital.