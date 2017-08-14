Lt. Gary Scarboro, age 70, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 13 at his home surrounded by his loving family. The Bulloch County native was raised in Statesboro and following graduation went to serve his country in the United States Air Force. During his enlistment he served in the Vietnam War, attaining the rank of staff sergeant. Following his honorable discharge from the Air Force, he returned to Bulloch County and then went into his career long profession as a law enforcement officer. During his 34 year+ career in law enforcement he served with several departments including the Claxton Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Georgia Department of Revenue, and the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office. It was at the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office that he found his life’s calling, as he took on the task of being the D.A.R.E. officer. Countless kids throughout the county were able to learn about and were steered away from drugs as a result of his hard work and dedication. After dedicating his entire life in service to others, he retired in December of 2016 with the rank of lieutenant. He attended Oak Grove Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Ashley Lee Scarboro and former wife, Joyce Scarboro.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Conley Scarboro of Glennville; children, Stacey (Lisa) Scarboro of Claxton, Shad (Jill) Scarboro of Lfayette Hill, Pa., and Heather Scarboro of Tallahassee, Fla.; step children, Lisa Riggs of Glennville and Amy (Timmy) Ray of Claxton; sister, Janet (Dale) Madson of Statesboro; grandchildren, Thomas, Stephen, James and Ada Scarboro, Loran Riggs and Allie Ray; great- grandchild, Jayce Riggs; four nephews and one niece.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Aug. 15, at 6 p.m. from the Glennville Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 16, from the Glennville Funeral Home with Dr. Rick Cason, Rev. Dan Harper and Rev. Doug Weisel officiating.

Interment will follow in Brewton Cemetery with honors rendered by the U.S. Air Force and Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Pallbearers will be Quinton Rush, Jamie Smiley, Raymond Bradley, Jason Howell, Donnie Epperson and Luther Heirs.

Honorary pallbearers will be all law enforcement and any DARE graduates.

Memorials may be given to Tattnall CARES or Evans CARES

Glennville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

