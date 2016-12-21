Longtime councilman has died

Waters served 16 years on Claxton City Council

James Waters, longtime Claxton councilman, passed away Sunday, Dec. 18. He was first elected to the council in 1993 and served for 3 years. Waters was re-elected in 2003 and held the seat until his death, also serving as mayor pro-tem for 11 years. Earlier this month, Waters was selected as grand marshal for Claxton’s Christmas parade, a duty he was extremely proud of. “One of the best things we could have possibly done was ask him to be grand marshal for our Christmas parade,” said Mayor Terry Branch. “He appreciated that as much as I’ve ever seen anybody appreciate being asked.”

By Sarah Gove, Enterprise Editor

