Rogers retires from TCB

The Claxton Bank held a retirement reception on Wednesday, Dec. 21, to honor Patsy Rogers, Chief Financial Officer and longtime bank employee. Rogers, who will retire December 31, has been employed with TCB for 42 years. In addition to serving as CFO, Rogers oversaw daily bank operations in recent years. Nearly 400 people dropped by during the three-hour event to wish Rogers well. The evening was filled with good food and great company. “I am so pleased with the outpouring of well wishes from Patsy’s family and friends here in the community and from colleagues around the state with whom she has worked over the years. While there’s no way to fully recognize the contribution of such a long and productive career, the people who came out and called to wish her will tell the story,” said Philip Williams, bank president and CEO.

For more on this story, subscribe today! Set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com or give us a call at 912-739-2132.

Comments

comments