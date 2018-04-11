Locals take action with cleanup prog.

Twenty-three volunteers, or groups of volunteers, have signed up to help keep Claxton clean with the newly launched Adopt-A-Street program and some are already out on the roads in their bright orange safety vests picking up trash and litter.

With lots of sunshine and a cool breeze blowing, last Thursday afternoon was a pretty Spring day for working outdoors. Equipped with trash bags, gloves and safety vests, volunteers from Tippins Bank took advantage of the beautiful weather and worked down N. Peters Street after the bank closed at noon picking up litter.

It’s not too late to sign up! Adopt-A-Street is an ongoing program organized by Evans County’s Georgia Initiative for Community Housing (GICH) team, co-sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Development Authority, to clean up Claxton and Evans County’s roadways. All individuals and groups are expected to keep their Adopt-a-Street commitment for one year.

Individuals, families, schools, civic clubs, businesses, churches and other community organizations are eligible to participate in the program, and help with maintenance such as weeding, litter removal, landscape plantings, and in some cases minor repairs. Everyone involved in the cleanup effort must wear gloves and safety vests, provided by the GICH team. Trash bags and other supplies as needed may be supplied as well.

In recognition of volunteers’ efforts, the GICH team will place a sign with the individual or group’s name at the adopted site.

Program applications are available at the Chamber of Commerce office on Railroad Street.

By Sarah Gove, Enterprise Editor – editor@claxtonenterprise.com

