Locals speak out against BOE tax hike

Citizens urge cost cutting measures at public tax hearing Monday night

“We’re taxed out,” one senior citizen commented at the second of three public tax hearings held Monday night regarding Evans County Board of Education’s proposed 5.17 percent tax increase (.708 mills). Locals asked the board to look closely at more cost cutting measures and expressed their worries over heavier taxes.

The BOE currently levies 14.399 mills, but based on this year’s property tax assessment as computed annually by Evans County Tax Assessor Neal Groover, the proposed rollback rate of 13.691 mills would not generate the same tax revenues as last year. In order to collect the same amount of taxes, the BOE would have to maintain 14.399 mills.

The rollback rate would result in a tax revenue loss of $123,678 to the district. At the current rate of 14.399 mills, the BOE will collect an additional $36,794. A taxpayer with property valued at $100,000 will pay an additional $28.32 in taxes while a property valued at $300,000 will accrue an additional $84.96 in taxes.

